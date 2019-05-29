Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday has said budget would focus on moving the economy towards stabilization, reducing fiscal deficit through mobilization of revenue and managing of current account deficit by reducing imports.

Briefing the media about cabinet decisions, she said the budget to be presented on 11th of next month and expenditure would be brought under control in the upcoming budget setting path for public debt reduction.

She said that vulnerable sections of society would be protected and top priority would be to reduce financial burden on common man.

The Special Assistant said further steps would be taken to improve growth prospects and create jobs.

She said that e provincial governments would be taken on board to tackle the challenges faced on the economic front.

She said ultimately the economic roadmap given by the government stabilized value of rupee against the dollar and put an end to uncertainty and rumours affecting stability of the economy.

She said the government would announce a comprehensive and well defined trade policy to increase exports, reduce imports and balance the trade deficit.