KARACHI (PR) Serving Hands Organization, Engro Foundation & National Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with Layari Development Authority (LDA), KUJ, Pamco logistic, Khan group of companies and Universal Information system organised Ramazan Mega Relief Free Medical Camp at LDA Sales Centre near Journalist Society Hwksbay scheme 42 bl-3A to facilitate the neighboring poor villages of Musharaf colony, Bhootni Goth, Benazir 500 Quarters scheme, Lashkari goth etc.

Dr Badar Jamil, DG LDA, inaugurated this mega relief medical camp where 1200 patients were treated and multi national companies costly medicines were distributed free of cost by expert doctors and medical staff.