Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan borrowed mammoth $15.84 billion in ten months of the current fiscal year to sustain its foreign exchange reserves that are tumbling due to the repayment and financing of current account deficit.

Pakistan’s total foreign loans for balance of payments support, budgetary support and project financing stood at $15.84 billion during ten months (July to April) of the current fiscal year. The country’s borrowing from bilateral, multilateral and banking sources stood at $8.837 billion. Similarly, Pakistan had also borrowed $7 billion from three friendly countries in current financial year. China gave $2 billion in loan in July last year, followed by $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and $2 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The country’s borrowing is rapidly increasing. Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities had already surged to $105.84 billion by the end of March 2019. The volume of foreign debt would further increase in the years to come. The incumbent government had already approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $6 billion loan package, which would be signed by the executive board of the Fund soon. The IMF programme would also pave way for receiving additional loans worth of $2-$3 billion from World Bank and Asian Development Bank. Meanwhile, the oil facility provided by Saudi Arabia worth $3.2 billion per year for three years would become operational on July 1.

According to the official data of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the country had received over $8.837 billion of foreign assistance in July-April period of the year 2018-19. The country had received $8.619 billion in loans and $218.09 million grants during ten months of the ongoing fiscal year. The PML-N government had budgeted foreign assistance of $9.69 billion for 2018-19 including $394.34 million grant and $9.297 billion loans, as shown in the EAD data. The country had received 95 percent of the annual projected loan in just months. The amount of borrowing would exceed the budgeted level keeping in view the current trend.

The government is taking loans to repay previous loans and interest payment. The country had repaid $7.3 billion as principal amount as well as interest payment during nine months of the current fiscal year. The breakup of Rs7.3 billion showed that Pakistan had repaid $5.184 billion as principal amount and $2.05 billion as interest payment during nine months (July to March) of the ongoing fiscal year. The massive repayment of loans is eroding the country’s foreign exchange reserves and forcing the government to take new loans.

According to the EAD data, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $406.77 million in first ten months of the ongoing fiscal year against the budgeted estimates of $1.38 billion. Pakistan received $1.34 billion from China in the current fiscal year against the budgeted estimate of $840.99 million. USA disbursed $63.82 million, International Development Association (IDA) $205.9 million, UK $80.4 million, France $66.57 million, and Germany $14.15 million in the current fiscal year so far. Saudi Arabia had provided $24.11 million and Japan $62.10 million.

China Development Bank disbursed $2.234 billion, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) $300 million, the Suisse AG, UBL and ABL consortium $295 million, Dubai Bank 184.44 million, Ajman Bank $150.09 million and Noor Bank $20 million during the current fiscal year (July-April). The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) had given loan of (S-Term) $572.27 million during ten months of the year 2018-19. The IDB had activated its three-year $4.5-billion oil financing facility for Pakistan in July last year. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the IDB Group would roll over a loan of $4.5 billion to Pakistan in next three year, $1.5 billion in each fiscal year.