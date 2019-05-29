Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The PTI government is taking all-out measures to steer the country out of crises and bring about real progress and development in the country.

PTI Noorpur Thal tehsil President Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch stated while talking to different delegations at Baloch House in Jamali Balochan here.

Mr Baloch said the PTI government has taken robust steps to improve living standards of the common man who was badly ignored in the past. He said that centre of attention in the policies of the PTI government is the common man. He said that journey of public service would continue as the government is committed to establishing a Pakistan as dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.