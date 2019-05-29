Share:

LAHORE - A teen boy was shot dead by a private security guard as they clashed over entry to a garden in Batapur, police said on Tuesday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as 18-year-old Syed Haseeb Haider, a resident of Canal Forts.

Qamar Abbas, father of the deceased, told the police that his son Haseeb along with his younger brother and cousin was going for evening walk he was stopped by gunmen at the gate of Palm Villas.

The complainant also alleged that a man, Sheikh Shahid Nisar, exchanged harsh words with the boys when they tried to enter the park. Later, he ordered his bodyguards to open fire on his son Haseeb.

Police have not made any arrest so far

One of the guards, later identified as Asif, opened straight fire on the boy and fled instantly. Haseeb was rushed to Services Hospital where expired later.

The police registered a case against Asif and Shahid Nisar under section 302 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.