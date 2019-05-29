Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, once again, will appear before national accountability bureau in Lahore on Wednesday (today).

The Lahore NAB summoned the PMLN leader to appear before a joint investigation team probing allegations of money laundering and “assets beyond known sources of income” against him. He is bound to reach NAB offices before 9:30am.

The fresh notices are served to the parliamentarians at a time when Opposition parties are demanding a federal inquiry to investigate a vide scandal involving NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court Tuesday rescued itself from hearing bail petitions filed by Hamza Shehbaz, which led to the dissolution of the bench. The court also forwarded the case to Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court after Hamza Shehbaz distrusted the bench, hearing his pre-arrest bail applications in three different cases. Also, Hamza’s bail was extended for an unspecified period of time.

Two-judge bench dissolved as opposition leader in PA showed distrust

A NAB official told The Nation that Hamza Shehbaz would be grilled by investigators in two different cases of money laundering and, for having assets beyond means on during his appearance on Wednesday.

NAB sources also revealed Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was not cooperating with a combined investigation team of the Lahore NAB. The NAB had also summoned Hamza Shehbaz on April 22.

A senior official said that the Opposition leader was summoned thrice in the same case.

“Each time the accused did not cooperate (with investigators) properly. Neither he responded to questions related to assets and alleged money laundering nor brought the relevant record along with him (during the previous hearing,” the official said, seeking anonymity. “It seemed that he is merely getting benefit of the immunity extended to him,” the official commented.

According to him, the Lahore NAB had submitted a report related to both the cases before the Lahore High Court and the NAB team would again grill him in connection with the same cases. Early last month, Hamza Shehbaz appeared Lahore NAB in connection with an ongoing probe related to a case of assets–beyond-means. Also, he appeared before the NAB investigators and responded to queries related to ‘illegal’ construction of drain to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family.

Sources revealed that NAB officials expressed their displeasure over the replies submitted by the PML-N leader and issued him a fresh call-up notice for personal appearance on Wednesday (today).

In April, the Lahore High Court had granted pre-arrest bail to Hamza and barred Lahore NAB from arresting him. The NAB teams had also raided his residence to arrest him but the officers left back after Hamza Shehbaz was granted interim relief by the court.

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday referred the bail petitions filed by Hamza Shehbaz to the LHC chief justice for a new bench after the PMLN leader expressed his distrust in the bench. The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petitions in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond means cases.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Hamza requested court permission to speak. After approval was granted, he criticized the National Accountability Bureau. Referring to an interview by NAB Chairman, he said that Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal had claimed that the bench would change and Hamza Shehbaz could not hide behind the bail.

“The NAB chairman, in his interview, had said that the bench was going to get changed. The NAB chief said, I would not let Hamza hide behind bail and that he will cancel my bail,” he remarked. He also pointed out that the DG NAB was talking against him and his father Shehbaz Sharifon the national media and that they would raid his home “like goons.”

Hamza said people would question whether the NAB Chairman had become so powerful that he could get the bench changed. Hamza pleaded with the court to transfer his bail petitions to another bench. Later, the bench excused from hearing the bail petitions and referred it to LHC chief justice for fixing the same before another bench. The bench also extended his bail for an indefinite time period.

A couple of days ago, Hamza Shehbaz demanded the Speaker to call a session of the Punjab Assembly over the audio-video scandal of Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal. While talking to reporters, Hamza alleged that NAB is involved in “character assassination” of political leaders “in the name of accountability.”

During the proceedings, the son of the former Punjab chief minister expressed his distrust in the bench stating that he respected the judiciary and was not scared of his arrest. He added that he returned to Pakistan to face inquiries while leaving his ailing daughter in UK.