SHEIKHUPURA-Nine prisoners have been diagnosed as having HIV/AIDS virus here in District Jail Sheikhupura.

The fact came to surface during visit of the District and Sessions judge to the prison here on Tuesday.

The jail administration confirmed to the judge that during screening of some prisoners, presence of HIV/AIDS virus has been detected in nine prisoners. On the occasion, the judge directed the jail authority to carry out screening of all prisoners to ascertain extent of HIV/AIDS virus among the inmates.

He also directed the jail administration to ensure quality treatment to the affected prisoners and take foolproof measures for health of all prisoners.

MAN, SON DIE OF BURNS

A man and son who had sustained critical burns in a fire erupted in his house in village Kathyawala died in the hospital on Tuesday.

According to rescue and hospital sources, Ilyas and his seven-year-old son Zeeshan were asleep in a room of their house when a fire erupted due to short circuit.

As a result the both received serious burns and were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore where they succumbed to their burns on Tuesday.

Third victim five-year-old Sana is hospitalised and stated to be also in critical condition.