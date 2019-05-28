Share:

Human trafficking is one of the most critical problems of today’s society. A few days ago, news revealed that more than 1200 hundreds Christian Pakistani girls have been trafficked to China, later forcing them to work in prostitution in China.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency arrested eight Chinese nationals and four Pakistanis in the Punjab province. The FIA officials further reported that Pakistani women and girls are at the risk of sexual slavery in China.

Therefore, it is requested to both the Chinese and Pakistani government to take strict action against unlawful matchmaking centers. It is because both the Chinese and Pakistani youth are victims of these illegal agents.

BILAWAL LAKHO,

Shikarpur, May 11.