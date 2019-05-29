Share:

SIALKOT/OKARA - The Food Department during its campaign against illegal hoarded wheat and sugar recovered 11500 bags of wheat and 600 bags of sugar from different areas.

In Sialkot, special teams of the Food Department seized as many as 11,000 bags of illegally hoarded wheat and 6000 bags of sugar during raids on various places in Pasrur tehsil here.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Muhammad Tayyub Tahir sealed as many as five private warehouses in Chawinda and three warehouses in Pasrur for illegally hoarding wheat and sugar.

In Okara, the Food Department staff raided and recovered 10,000 maund of wheat illegally hoarded by a commission agent identified as Ghulam Mustafa in village Jhang Abdullah. The officials raided a private warehouse in the village and recovered the wheat. The warehouse has been sealed and a case has been registered against Ghulam Mustafa.