Share:

KARACHI The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the last date for admission to first and second years of BA (Pass), BSc (Pass) and B.Com classes till June 28, KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said in a statement. He said that students will have to deposit late fee of Rs 1,000 with the condition that admitted students would complete the requisite attendance by the end of the session under the University rules. He mentioned that admissions in the respective colleges would be allowed subject to the availability of seats as per allocation by the University of Karachi.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad further said that principals of all affiliated degree colleges in arts, science and commerce were requested to forward a list of admission to the Registrar Office latest by July 8. The KU Registrar also mentioned that fee vouchers could be downloaded from University of Karachi website (www.uok.edu.pk) for submission of late admission fee in Karachi University Account.