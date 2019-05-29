Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council Tuesday held an event to pay tribute to legendary painter Jamil Naqsh for his six-decade services in the field.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, artists, educationists and notables attended the event.

Mian Ijazul Hassan, Saeed Akhtar, Salima Hashmi, Samina Iqbal and Quddus Mirza shed light on the life of Jamil.

Salima Hashmi opened the talk by saying: “Naqsh had a hunger to learn. To me his work is ultimate, exquisite, weaving the canvas into the canvas filled with nostalgia. He did a fine craft of mark making, line and color which he laid to be feed for viewers.”

Quddus Mirza said, “In Jamil’s paintings particularly the image of using pigeon repeatedly is a metaphor of freedom which means there are no barriers, no national identity, no boundaries, no security checks. We are chained in conventions and customs through his paintings he reminds us to reside and made us feel that there is a world beyond barriers. We provided us a mirror to make us realise the essences of reality.”