Liverpool forward Sadio Mane reaffirmed his commitment to the club on Thursday as Liverpool continue their preparations for Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.

The 27-year-old has been mentioned as a transfer target for Real Madrid this summer, but signed a new contract with Liverpool until 2022 earlier this season. Speaking to the press, he said that was "the best decision" of his career.

Mane explained that transfer speculation was "always part of football so we have to deal with it, but for me the most important thing is Liverpool and I'm happy here. I'm preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let's focus on this one first and win it."

"It's always a pleasure that this kind of team wants you but don't forget Liverpool. We beat big teams," he said.

Last season saw Liverpool lose the Champions League final 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev, but they reached this year's final thanks to an incredible 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield, which overturned a 3-0 first leg defeat.

"I think it's incredible and I'm so positive," the Senegalese international enthused. "We know we have targets; we wanted to win the league and the Champions League. We didn't win the league [finishing second to Manchester City] but we still have one trophy to play for, so we are going to try to give everything to win it. Everybody's ready to win."

Finally, Mane said Liverpool had learned from last season's heartbreak.

"I think we learned a lot from that final and now we can use our experience to get what we want," he said. "Every time it makes it easier. We know how to deal with this kind of situation now."