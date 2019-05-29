Share:

LAHORE - Accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of coming to power through ‘match-fixing’, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the incompetent prime minister was dancing to the tunes of someone else.

Addressing a public meeting arranged outside party’s Model Town office on Tuesday to mark 21st anniversary of nuclear tests conducted during her father’s regime, she dubbed PM as a puppet, stating he was ruining economy of Pakistan.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and MNA Rana Sanaullah also addressed the ceremony.

Maryam Nawaz accused the PTI regime of making life of common man miserable through wrong economic policies.

She said that the incompetent PM has handed over economic matters to the IMF for loan of just six billion dollars. Imran Khan has grabbed PM office through back door, she said.

“That’s why he has put Nawaz Sharif behind the bars. He (PM) was running from one court to the other, fearing end of his regime if Nawaz came out of jail”, she said, adding, all his fears were due to the reason that he sneaked into power by stealing votes with the help of hidden forces.

Claims hidden forces helped Imran grab power: Hamza says govt ruining country’s economy

Maryam targeted the PM in her fiery speech. “He is a habitual liar. He cannot contest against me, Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the open public. That is why he is hiding behind NAB and courts”, she said.

“Don’t hide behind institutions and come out in the open,” she challenged the PM. She said that the vote stealers had to live under fear and it was why Imran lacked honour and courage to face people. She said that when party made Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Vice Presidents, Imran Khan began to shiver with fear.

She said no world leader was ready to talk to Imran Khan because he was ‘selected’ and ‘puppet’.

“He has been running around the world with begging bowl. None of the world leaders were either ready to help him or come to Pakistan fearing he would ask for money. Indian PM did not take calls from Imran Khan. But the same Modi came here on Nawaz Sharif’s invitation,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz said that the nation was celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer at a time when the nuclear State was instable.

“Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests despite external pressure. He rejected all offers of money. But now the PM was running from one country to the other with a begging bowel”, she said.

Referring to Imran Khan’s accusation of corruption against opponents, she said that so called honest regime had not lowered electricity or fuel prices. She questioned that whether he put a single brick in development out of the huge borrowed amount.

Referring to repeated utterances of PM that he would not give NRO, Maryam asked who was asking for NRO.

“A puppet could not give NRO to anyone”, she said, adding, that the masters reshuffled the entire Cabinet and the puppet did nothing except watching as a silent spectator.

Hamza Shehbaz also came out with all guns blazing against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the nation would hold Imran Khan accountable for lies and ruining economy of Pakistan. He accused the PM of making Pakistan a slave of IMF merely for few billion dollars.

He feared tsunami of price hike after the next budget.

He said that the one who started nuclear programme was hanged while the other who made Pakistan a nuclear State was put behind the bars.