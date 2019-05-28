Share:

LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus will release her new album ‘She Is Coming’ on Friday. The 26-year-old star shared the artwork for her follow-up to 2017’s ‘Younger Now’ on Twitter on Sunday and confirmed the imminent release date.

It has been reported that the LP is set to feature collaborations with RuPaul and rappers Swae Lee, and Ghostface Killah.

At Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough on Saturday, Miley surprised the crowd by performing three new songs, ‘Mother’s Daughter’, ‘Cattitude’ and ‘Dream’.

Prior to revealing the release date, the ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ hitmaker previously posted three black-and-white, strobe effect videos on Instagram, each one just featuring one of the words in the title of the LP. And Miley is confident fans will be delighted with her new collection of songs.