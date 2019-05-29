Share:

Lahore - Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan has formally announced the launch of the first phase of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, a handout said on Tuesday.

The minister made the formal announcement at an event which was attended by Labour Secretary Sara Aslam, Additional Secretary Dr Sohail Shahzad, Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Saqib Manan, DG Faisal Nisar Chaudhry and a number of domestic workers. Domestic workers also got registered with the department in the ceremony while house owners, according to the minister, will also be registered.

In his address, the minister said that approval of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 by PTI government is a historical initiative, aiming at providing security to domestic workers.

He added in the first phase, domestic workers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan will be registered. He said no domestic workers could be mistreated or put into forced labour.

Ansar said providing security to the every citizen of the society is the responsibility of the state. He said that domestic workers and owners are being registered free of cost.

“Children less than 15 years of age cannot be hire as domestic worker. Special registration forms have been designed for the house owners and domestic workers. A helpline has also been set up for addressing complaint of domestic workers.”

The minister said the labour and human resource department has rapidly progressing according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He praised Secretary Sara Aslam for her role in the approval of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019.