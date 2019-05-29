Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani parliamentarians’ cricket team gets a huge boost as all-rounder Syed Murtaza Mehmood, MNA from Rahim Yar Khan, has declared that he is fit to become the part of the team and ready to spearhead the bowling attack in the 1st Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup to be held in England from July 8 to 15 this year.

Talking to The Nation along with premier opening batsman Ali Zahid, Syed Murtaza Mehmood said: “I along with my brother Mustafa Mehmood had played lot of cricket in Pakistan and in different countries as well. I was opening bowler and my prime job in the coming Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup would be to provide wickets up front.”

He said his brother Syed Mustafa Mehmood, MNA from Rahim Yar Khan, is also a fast bowler and opening batsman. “We had played together for long time and we know each other’s game. I know we had some quality players in the team and if the team is selected on merit, I can guarantee we will return with World Cup in our hands.

“All the three coaches, Sabih Azhar, Ayaz Akbar and Tamioor Azam, had worked very hard with us for the last month or so. We are here as students and we want to learn what is told to us, as it is in our benefit. We are learning and trying to overcome our mistakes. The fitness, passion and hard work will be key to our success.

“It doesn’t mean India has the likes of Tendulkar, so they are favourites. Let me assure you all that as an opening bowler, I would have chance to bowl out Tendulkar. I am working very hard on my fitness, as I have not played competitive cricket since long and my right shin was also injured, but gradually, I am attaining fitness levels.”

Syed Murtaza said: “I also started light bowling, while I am batting and feeling no pain during the nets. I had not played exhibition matches yet, but it is part of recovery process, as coaches also want me to first get fit and then play matches. They don’t want me to put extra efforts during recovery. The only thing our team lacks is fitness.

“We all had gain huge weights, which is main obstacle, but I must say that the way Ayaz Akbar is putting so much efforts and taking personal interest, I am sure by the time the event starts, we will be fully fit. We have taken break for two weeks and the camp will resume at Diamond ground from June 11. We will train in night and play practice matches in the afternoon.”

Sharing his views, MNA from Pasror, Ali Zahid Khan, who is the leading batsman for parliamentarians’ team, said: “We had got new inductions from provincial assemblies and Senate, while I would like to say a big thanks to PCB, our coaches and especially to Ayaz Akbar and Sabih Azhar for sparing lot of time and working so hard on our fitness levels. We are playing against tough teams, which will help us a great deal in playing in the World Cup.

“The way Speaker Asad Qaiser is keenly involved, it is a source of great inspiration for all of us and trust me, we all are taking it very seriously. My own batting form is getting better and better. After hitting ton in the first match, I am scoring runs on regular basis and hopefully, this form will continue where it matters the most. We all will play as one unit with and try to lift title for Pakistan,” he concluded.