ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on defence on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn attack on the forces at Khar Kamar Check Post in North Waziristan on last Sunday morning.

Meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee was held at Parliament House in the chair of MNA Amjid Ali Khan. The committee was of the view that certain elements could not be allowed to disrupt peace of the area and demanded the government to eliminate miscreants with full force.

Secretary Defence Lt General (retd) Ikramul Haq briefed the committee on the incident. He said that last month Pakistan Army check post was attacked twice from Doga village and the security forces arrested two suspects in connection with the crime on May 25. “On May 26, PTM activists started a sit-in and on assurances of releasing the two, the protesters agreed to end the sit-in but Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar asked them to continue the protest,” he told the committee.

On Sunday, he further told the committee, both the MNAs joined the protesters and they started pelting stones first and then opened fire at security forces which injured 5 Pak Army personnel. “Later, these people attacked the check post in retaliation of which the loss occurred,” he added.

Expresses displeasure over Sindh, Balochistan chief secys for not attending meeting

Chairman Committee said not only security forces but the tribal people also sacrificed their lives for bringing peace in the erstwhile tribal area and also said the attack unacceptable and lamentable. He said no one can be allowed to disrupt peace of the region.

The committee unanimously passed the resolution to condemn the attack and also demanded the government to launch a full scale operation against the miscreants. The committee also decided to hold a meeting of the Committee in that area in future.

The Committee also expressed its deep concern and serious displeasure against chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan and Secretary Ministry of Finance for not attending the meeting of the committee on the very important issues of GST shares of the Cantonments from the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and the Grant-in-Aid being not given to the Ministry of Defence from the Ministry of Finance and directed that the said officers should attend the next meeting of the Committee.

After having a briefing from the Ministry of Defence and the response from Finance Department and Sindh, the Committee unanimously directed the representatives of Finance Department, Sindh to have a meeting with the representatives of Ministry of Defence for the resolution of the issue of GST shares of the Cantonments from Sindh and Balochistan and come up with a comprehensive suggestions and recommendations for the Standing Committee.

Secretary Ministry of Defence comprehensively briefed the Committee about its different Cantonments Boards in the country, different regions, their functions, income and expenditures. The committee also took briefing by the Ministry on the issue of Grant-in-Aid being not given to the Ministry of Defence from the Finance Division and pended the issue till its next meeting. The Committee will hold its next meeting on 24th June, 2019. The meeting was attended by lawmakers Tahir Sadiq, Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Robina Irfan, Riaz ul Haq, Muhammad Khan Daha, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aftab Shahban Mirani and Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi.