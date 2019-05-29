Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lawmakers in the Tuesday’s National Assembly proceedings, while acknowledging the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer, urged the nation to work together for bright future of the country.

Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28. The nuclear test on May 28 raised the heads of Pakistanis with proud, as these tests made Pakistan’s defence impregnable, said the MNAs while addressing in the house in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

PML-N’s parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan became a nuclear power with the efforts of elected governments. “We [342 members] should respect and protect the democracy,” said PML-N’s MNA mentioning the services of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhuto for making Pakistan a nuclear state. He said the elected members faced hardships for making the country a nuclear power. “Nawaz Sharif, who made this country a nuclear power, is in Kot Lakhpat Jail,” said Asif.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that all should be thankful to Dr Abdul Qadir for making this country a nuclear power. “We should resolve to protect our country so that it progresses by leaps and bounds,” he said.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif will celebrate Eid in Pakistan for the first time. “You [PML-N] should be thankful to PM Imran Khan as your leader had never been here to celebrate Eid,” he said, inviting rumpus from PML-N’s lawmakers especially from the backbenchers.

Without naming Nawaz Sharif, the minister said: “He is in jail due to corruption charges and has not been imprisoned due to nuclear tests,” he added. Other lawmakers also acknowledged the importance of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Region Shehryar Afridi, speaking on the recent attack on security check post in North Waziristan, said no compromise will be made on law and constitution at any cost. “Anybody hurling accusations at a state institution will be penalised,” said Afirdi, mentioning that nobody will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state or trying to cast an evil eye on the country. Afridi condemned

the attack on security check post in Waziristan. “We should respect armed forces as they rendered many sacrifices in the war on terror,” he said, mentioning that foreign forces are bent upon destabilising Pakistan so there should be unity to foil their nefarious aims.

About the efforts to empower the tribal people, he said 95 billion rupees have been released for the development of tribal districts. He said we have consistently engaged tribal people to bring them into the national mainstream.

About MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Waziri, he said, this government has engaged them in all matters. He said that one of them was also made chairman of standing committee of the House.

About the hate speeches of leaders of PTM Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, he questioned as to what message they want to give to the bereaved families of soldiers and officers of security forces. “It is regretful to note that thoughts are being promoted by those who are members of this House and they are trying to distract youth of the province,” he said, mentioning this government would ensure property and lives of all Pakistanis without any discrimination. He said there should not be made atmosphere of deprivation and disappointment.

Earlier, BNP (Mengal) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) asked the PTI’s government to form a commission comprising parliamentarians and non-parliamentarians to probe the tragic incident and address demands of people of former Fata.

He said that declaring political leaders as terrorists and traitors is not new in this country rather there is a long list, including Fatima Jinnah, Zulfi kar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Abdul Wali Khan, Khair Bux Marri and others. He said there are monuments of mountains of Chaghi in different cities but no government had taken the issue and problems of this area people seriously.

Mengal also commented that he would not comment on allegations being faced by chairman NAB during the holy month of Ramazan.

PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar, on a point of order, said that the speaker should take notice of situation as a house member [Ali Wazir] has been arrested. “We have media news about it...the chair should take notice on it,” he said, quoting the rules and procedure related to the arrest of any member of house (MNA).

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid, responding to a call attention notice, said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the provision of better healthcare facilities in the Federal Capital Territory.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram, responding to another calling attention notice, rejected reports that the budget of Higher Education Commission has been cut by 50 per cent.

FOUR BILLS INTRODUCED

Earlier, four bills “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019”, “[The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 25)”, “The Federal Newborn Screening Bill, 2019” and “The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019” were introduced in the house.