Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday took up petition against the new local government system introduced in Punjab and the dissolution of LB institutions before the completion of their constitutional term. The court directed the Punjab government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to submit their respective replies. Further proceedings were adjourned till June 24.

E-learning system at judicial academy: E-learning system is being introduced in the Punjab Judicial Academy from today. The Lahore High Court chief justice will launch the system.