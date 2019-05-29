Share:

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that no one will be spared from accountability in the pretext of democracy being threatened. He said that the accountability shouldn’t not be regarded as a conspiracy, instead it will strengthen democracy and parliament.

The Governor Punjab was speaking at aftaar dinner hosted by him in honour of law and medical professionals here on Wednesday. Representatives of Insaaf Lawyer’s forum and doctor organizations including many other legal practitioners attended the aftaar dinner.

Ch Sarwar said that Opposition demands that they should not be asked for the crimes, they have committed to harm this country. But it would not be possible. Those who are criticizing armed forces and other security institutions cannot be the well-wishers of this nation.

He said that every citizen of Pakistan should act according the rules and regulations enshrined in the constitution. Assigning task to the Federal cabinet to legislate for the punishment of death sentence for child molesters is the best decision which will protect children from the enemies of the society.

The Governor Punjab praised doctors for practicing this noble profession and saving the lives of the people. No society can progress without acknowledging and appreciating the services which doctors render towards the wellbeing of the people, he added.

Welcoming the lawyers coming from all districts of Punjab, he said that the lawyers are an integral part of our judicial system as well as an important section of our civil society, without them speedy and timely deliverance of justice cannot become possible. Whatever their problems are, they will preferably be sorted out, he stated.

Ch. Sarwar said that the PTI is taking revolutionary steps to better the image of Pakistan in the comity of nations and to provide the people with their due rights which are unprecedented in history. For the very first time, the whole world believes that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, an honest government is holding the reins of the government which will not only ensure transparency and good governance but is also taking steps to provide maximum relief to every section of the society because of its successful policies, he said adding that this is why people are standing beside Imran Khan in his struggle for Naya Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab also said, “Transparent accountability is being done for the first time in the history under the present government. This is the reason opposition parties are worried. Whenever they are asked of their corruption, they start misguiding people about the democracy being threatened which is not true and is based on wrongful context. In fact, the democracy is not threatened but the politics of corrupt politicians is threatened. So long as a single corrupt politician exists in the country, the accountability movement will keep on going unhindered.”

Representatives of the Insaf Lawyer’s Forum, Doctor Organizations and other legal practitioners including President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians Dr. Aftaab iqbal sheikh, Secretary General Nadeem Khwaja, Dr. Altaaf Cheema, Dr. Atif ud Din, Insaf lawyer's forum President Umair Khan Niazi, Anees Hashmi, Shoaib Zafar Additional Advocate General Punjab, Barrister Nouman Majeed, Barrister Sohail Ahmad, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan were present in the aftaar dinner served at Governor House.