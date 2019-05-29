Opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be held in London on Wednesday.
The event will formally commence tomorrow with host England playing their opening match against South Africa at London.
Pakistan in its first match of tournament will play against West Indies on Friday.
Ten teams are participating in the event.
The group stage will see all the teams playing in a round-robin league, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.