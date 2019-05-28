Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who became first Pakistani to scale down Mount Lhotse, the 4th highest peak of 8516m tall mountain in Himalayan Region in Nepal, that too without using supplementary oxygen, on Tuesday requested the government to support mountaineers of the country, who are more than capable of scaling down any given mountain of the world.

Sirbaz expressed these views during a press conference along with Serena Hotels’ Hussain Odhwani. He said that around 375 mountaineers were attempting Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, while 12 people also lost their lives while attempting to scale down the peaks.

I was told that the weather was perfect and the wind was blowing at around 15 kilometres per hour. I started my journey on April 4 and concluded the same on 26th of this month, in around 45 days. I managed to climb down the peak. I had to face lot of difficulties mainly due to global warming due to which there was lot of cold on the mountains, he narrated. I was also attempting Mount Everest, but due to blood clot in left foot and on doctors’ advice, I decided to postpone Everest plan and will attempt it next year, he said.

He further said, “If one wants to climb 8,000 plus feet mountain, only 20 percent oxygen is available there. Supplementary oxygen helps keep your body warm. Climbing 8,000 plus feet mountain is called death zone”, he elaborated.

About his journey, he said that too much wind was blowing there at around 35 to 45 kilometres per hour and too much air was disturbing him, as he was not carrying supplementary oxygen. I had to face cold bite, but I did not give up and climbed the mountain; one of my fellow climbers died while attempting to climb the mountain, he said.

My friend Fazal Ali, also from Hunza, had set world record by climbing the K2 thrice without using supplementary oxygen, he said, adding that they both scaled the K2 last year without supplementary oxygen.

He further said, “My ambitions are very clear, I will attempt Mount Everest next year and will try to scale down all the 14 tallest mountains of the world without using supplementary oxygen. I have managed three climbs successfully, while the rest will be done in due course of time, he said. I had meetings with Gilgit-Baltistan government functionaries and despite months, they did not respond, after which I met Serena Hotels’ Hussain Odhwani and only after 3 meetings, they gave me go ahead and I was fully sponsored, he said. It costs around Rs4.5 million, as I do not use supplementary oxygen that is why the cost was much less. It also includes the fees set by the Nepalese government for climbing mountains, he said.

I could not have even dreamt of scaling down Mount Lhotse without Serena Hotels help, he said. I don’t use porters and depend solely on my expertise, he said. When asked about whether governments allow him and others to scale down mountains without using supplementary oxygen as it means a lot of risk to human life, he said that a company, Imagine Nepal, handled all this and they had to plan out all details with them, adding that they look after us. Life risk is always there when one is not using supplementary oxygen, but Serena Hotels and Imagine Nepal signed an agreement to cover all aspects, he said. I do not have job and no one is providing a single penny, but I am doing all with my own resources. There are lot of seniors, who were never looked after, but now I am seriously thinking about establishing an association to continue this adventure sports, he said.

While speaking at the occasion, Hussain Odhwani said that Sirbaz had proved his words and we will be definitely looking forward to lend helping hand to him and others in future endurances. We have a sports diplomacy programme in Serena and we try to help the community as much as we can without thinking about personal glory, he said, adding that Gilgit-Baltistan is blessed with so many climbers and they could establish new world records. We think government should lend helping hand and Serena is ready to extend every kind of support to the men and women, who bring glory and name for Pakistan, he concluded.