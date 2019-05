Share:

The deficit of Pakistan Railways has decreased by Rs 0.059 billion (0.24%) despite the increase of expenditure on account of pay, pension and fuel from July 2018 to March 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Pakistan Railways has spent Rs 1.207 billion on account of pay, Rs 0.0468 billion for pension and Rs 2.729 billion for fuel, an official in the Ministry of Railways told.