LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways will run five special trains on Eidul Fitr to facilitate people who wants to celebrate the festivity at home. The department would give 50 per cent concession to its passengers. Extra trains will start operating from June 2. The first train is expected to run from Karachi to Peshawar at 10:45am. Same day another train shall leave Quetta for Rawalpindi. Other special trains are set to depart on June 3 and 4 from Karachi to Lahore and Rawalpindi to Quetta respectively.