LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered Cricket Sri Lanka (SLC) Karachi and Lahore as venues for a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC Test Championship, and is scheduled for later this year.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and managing director Wasim Khan extended this offer on the sidelines of the recent meeting Asian Cricket Council meeting in Singapore. Along with proposing the two venues, the PCB has also extended an invitation to the officials of the Sri Lankan board to access the security situation, a PCB spokesperson said, while adding that the Pakistani officials were now waiting for their Sri Lankan counterparts to confirm the date of their arrival in the country. Having a top nation over for Tests will provide the much-needed boost to their efforts. And, if Sri Lanka agrees to tour Pakistan, it will see the latter host Test cricket after a gap of a little over a decade. In such a backdrop, the Sri Lankan team’s tour is bound to add to the credence of Pakistan being a safe destination for international cricket and will play a key role in convincing other Test nations to tour Pakistan.