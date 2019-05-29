Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia’s City Makkah on May 31st, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed on Tuesday.

“The OIC session is very important to discuss the Middle East conflict and also the proposed Peace Plan to diffuse the situation,” Qureshi told reporters here prior to his departure for Jeddah to participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, preceding the summit-level meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the OIC Summit titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future”, hosted by Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

At the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Qureshi said that he would present the country’s stance on regional situation, particularly the ongoing tension relating to Iran and Middle East.

He said that the meeting would finalise the agenda for OIC Makkah meeting.

On the sidelines, Qureshi said that he would hold meetings with his counterparts and the OIC Secretary General.

Qureshi arrives in Jeddah to attend FMs meeting

A meeting of OIC Kashmir Contact Group is also expected to be held, where members would present their points of view, he added.

Later, Qureshi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s port City of Jeddah to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

The Foreign Minister was received at the Royal Terminal of King Abdul Aziz International Airport by senior official of Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jamal Nasir, Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz and Counsul General in Jeddah Gen (Retd) Sheharyar Akbar Khan.