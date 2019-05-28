Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police are investigating discovery of human bones from a gutter of a house in Dhok Hassu, area, sources said on Tuesday.

Police also moved remains of the skeleton to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for examination, they added. They added that the police would dispatch the bones to Forensic Laboratory Lahore for DNA test.

A police spokesman told media that a person Aneeq has been residing in the house on rent for the last 7 years while the owner of the house is living in Waris Khan.

He added that it is likely that the skeleton was of a woman as a bangle was found from one of the shoulder bone. He said that the police would ascertain the gender of the deceased through DNA. The occurrence of the incident has been registered in daily crime register with Police Station Ratta Amral while further investigation is underway, he said.

DSP City Circle Ijaz Shah, while talking to media, confirmed the incident. He said that the tenant and the house owner would be grilled in the case. He said that the remains of the skeleton were found by sanitary workers while cleaning a gutter.