KAMALIA - As per instructions of the administration, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kashif Nadeem issued challans to New Islamabad Laboratory and Habib Clinic. He has also sent their cases to Drug Court, Faisalabad. On the occasion, DDHO Dr Kashif Nadeem stated that efforts would continue against quackery and illegal health clinics.

NOTIFICATION ISSUED

Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Committee Rao Tasleem Akhtar issued a notification for the appointment of seven Enforcement Inspectors. According to details, the enforcement inspectors are given the authority to take action against law violations such as issuing fines and filing FIRs as provided by the Local Government Act. AC Kamalia and Administrator Municipal Committee Kamalia Rao Tasleem Akhtar appointed six municipal committee officers and one traffic police officer as Enforcement Inspectors. Those appointed as Infrastructure Inspectors include Amjad Ghauri, Mudassar Iqbal, Aftab Hussain, Bahadur Ali, Rab Nawaz Khan, Bashir Ahmed and Imtiaz. Briefing the media on the occasion, AC Kamalia Rao Tasleem Akhtar said that the enforcement inspectors are authorised to take action against encroachments, illegal constructions, cleaning, and traffic law violations as per rule of law. He urged citizens to avoid any illegal activities, adding that FIRs would be registered against them otherwise.