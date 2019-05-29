Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 748.09 points (2.10 percent) to close at 34,949.28 points.

A total of 152,298,030 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.336 billion.

Out of 327 companies, share prices of 70 companies recorded increase while 238 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Fauji Cement with a volume of 12,032,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.92 to close at Rs 16.82, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 10,356,000 and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.31 to close at Rs 11.08 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 7,903,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.76 to close at Rs 10.48.

The top advancer was REDCO with the increase of Rs 0.55 (20.75%), closing at Rs 3.20 followed by ASTM whose per share price increased by Rs 0.83 per share to close at Rs 7.60.

The top decliners were BPBL with the decrease of Rs 0.74 (38.95%) per share, closing at Rs 1.16 and DKTM with the decrease of Rs 0.42(30.88%) per share to close at Rs 0.94.