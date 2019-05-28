Share:

Selma Blair: Pink is my inspiration

LOS ANGELES (GN): Selma Blair says Pink is her ‘’inspiration for joy every day’’.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and the ‘So What’ hitmaker after they spent the American holiday Memorial Day together, and Selma praised the singer for ‘’loving life to the fullest’’.

She wrote alongside the snap: ‘’This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly. I was so startled to see pink come up behind me ( at her house , mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying.

This happens to me. My kid thinks it is hysterical. My beloved friend... we had a good laugh too. My favorite. Fall, tackle , hug, laugh, repeat. Take a picture. My inspiration for joy every day pink I love you so much.

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ star also shared a picture of her seven-year-old son Arthur - whom she has with her ex-partner Jason Bleick - with Pink, as she praised them both for making her feel ‘’full of love and pride.’’

Dead Pool could appear in next Spider-Man

LOS ANGELES (CM): Dead pool might appear in the third ‘Spider-Man’ movie.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox earlier this year, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Ryan Reynolds foul-mouthed ‘’merc with a mouth’’ would soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The duo were confident that some of the biggest movies and stories in the universe would soon overlap and it is now believed that the hero could appear in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie.

According to fan sight MCU Cosmic, Marvel bosses have been considering a the possibility of adding Deadpool to the follow-up to the forthcoming ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ following the pair teaming up for a series of Marvel comics which launched in 2016 and are still being published.

The cross-pollination of different movie franchises and characters is seen as one of the key features of the Disney/Fox merger and bosses are also reportedly considering giving the hero a third stand-alone movie and his own series on the highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ will now hit screens on Tuesday July 2.

The upcoming blockbuster will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third and final film of 2019 following the releases of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.