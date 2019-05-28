Share:

RAWALPINDI -All 17 Ramazan bazaars established to supply daily edibles on discounted rates have been converted into Eid bazaars for ensuring availability of edible items used on the occasion of Eidul Fitr on subsidised rates.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa during visit to Ramzan Eid Bazaar said the purpose of giving subsidy and establishing Eid Bazars was to ensure availability of edibles to people at subsidized rates.

He said that the buyers will get maximum relief on flour, sugar, pulses, chicken meat, beef, drinks and vegetables, adding that bangles stalls and ‘mehandi’ stalls would also being established as these two items are the most popular among girls and women who throng to these stalls to purchase these items which gives complete and perfect look on any party.

He also directed the officials concerned to deploy additional staff at sugar and atta stalls to facilitate the people.