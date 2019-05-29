Share:

Famous Pakistani Musician Niaz Ahmed on Wednesday passed away because of prolonged disease.

According to details, famous Pakistani musician died in a private hospital of Lahore. He was battling to diseases since the past several months and was forced to retire from the industry.

According to family sources, the musician, Niaz Ahmed was on ventilator from Monday and died late on Tuesday night.

He was known for inventing a unique style of music tunes and brought Alamgeer and Muhammad Ali Shehki in the field of music.

Niaz composed one of the popular patriotic songs ‘Mera Iman Pakistan’ which was sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He also composed tunes for Madam Noor Jahan and Abida Parveen.