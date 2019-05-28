Share:

KABUL (AA) A latest UNICEF report has pointed out alarming rise in the attacks on schools in the war-torn Afghanistan.

The report released on Tuesday has counted around 200 attacks on schools last year alone, thereby cutting children’s access to education amid worsening security situation.

Attacks on schools have surged from 68 in 2017 to 192 in 2018. Further, more than 1,000 schools were closed by the end of last year, denying half a million children their right to education.

“Education is under fire in Afghanistan. The senseless attacks on schools; the killing, injury and abduction of teachers; and the threats against education are destroying the hopes and dreams of an entire generation of children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.