ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the bail plea of Muhammad Saddiq alias Haji against Rs100,000 surety bond in a case regarding human trafficking.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked how the case was started.

The government counsel said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started investigation on a social media news about murder of 15 people in Turbat. He said that person namely Zulfiqar was among the dead.

Justice Gulzar asked what action was taken over murder of 15 people.

The government counsel said that police lodged separate FIRs in the murder case. He said that these 15 persons were being trafficked abroad through Iran. The deceased Zulfiqar’s widow’s statement was on record against the accused, he added.

He said that co-accused Abdul Waheed also recorded his statement and stated that he had handed over these 15 persons to Muhammad Saddiq.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked was there any evidence against the accused except co-accused.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked whether the call record of the accused had been examined.

The government counsel said that call record was not available.