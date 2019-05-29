Share:

HAFIZABAD-The management of all government and private educational institutions across the district have been directed to remove substandard CNG cylinders from the vehicles being used for pick and drop of the students to avoid any fatal incident.

DSP Traffic Police Naeem Ahmad Cheema warned that all sub standard CNG cylinders would be removed from all public transport vehicles. He particularly directed the managements of private and government schools to remove CNG cylinders from vehicles being used for pick and drop students. He pointed out that the step is being taken to ensure safety of passengers as well as students. He further said that police have launched special campaign and have impounded five vehicles including one belong to a private college and have registered cases against the violators.

VEHICLE FITNESS STATION

BECOMES FUNCTIONAL

The Vehicle Inspection Certificate Station has started functioning in the city where electrical and mechanical checking of engines, wheels, alignment etc. would be carried out with help of modern computerised technology. The station would issue fitness certificate to owners if their vehicles are found properly functioning, stated by Secretary District/Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Adil Sohail. He urged the owners of public transport and commercial vehicles to avail the fitness certificate facility at their doorstep.