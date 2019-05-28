Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan made SDPO/DSP Ejaz Hussain Shah as officer on special duty on charges of ordering a police party for conducting raid and ransacking house of a journalist located at Defence Road, sources said on Tuesday.

Similarly, the IGP also posted and transferred two other police officers including Superintendent of Police Syed Ali, they said. Notifications in this regard have also been issued by the provincial police chief, they mentioned.

According to sources, IGP Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan showed the SDPO/DSP Ejaz Hussain Shah the door for sending a police party led by two station house officers Ahsan Kiyani and Anwaar ul Haq to carry out a raid of on house of Shahid Sultan, associated with a national Urdu daily, in search of relative of a double murder suspect. Ejaz Hussain Shah has been ordered to report to the CPO Office Lahore, they added.

Similarly, the IGP transferred and posted SP Syed Ali as Additional SP Potohar Division and issued a notification in this regard, sources said. Former SP Capt (R) Dost has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Operations Civil Lines Lahore.

Moreover, DSP City Traffic Police Khan Zaman has been transferred and posted as SDPO Choa Syedan Shah by the IGP Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, sources said.