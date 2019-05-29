Share:

Peshawar - Section 144 has been imposed in the South Waziristan in order to maintain law and order situation.

According to district administration, every kind of display of weapons, aerial firing and carrying arms will be banned. On the other hand, all rallies, processions, gatherings and making objectionable speeches will also be banned. Gathering of more than five people and using vehicles with tinted glasses will also be banned. A notification has also been issued in this regard and it is laid down therein that strict action will be taken against violators of section 144. It is vital to mention here that elections on 16 seats of tribal districts will be held on July 2.