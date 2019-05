Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council has organised a series of events in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan. According to a press release, a Mehfil-e-Nazool-e-Quran was held at Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall. The event was aimed at promoting Islamic teaching. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan laid stress on following Sunnah. “The Quran is a matchless artistic work. Recitation is one of the most pious acts any Muslims can do during the month of Ramazan.