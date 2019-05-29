Share:

ISLAMABAD - Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held at Parliament House under the chair of Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir on Tuesday. The things turn very ugly as seasoned politician Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan and Senator Faisal Javed had verbal clashes, as Faisal Javed said that Mushahid is blaming domestic cricket structure changes just because of PM Imran Khan. Let the system introduce, if doesn’t click, then everyone will have the right to welcome or criticize. The committee members were raising questions over Pakistan cricket team’s recent performances. Faisal Javed got upset when Mushahid Ullah said why PM is closing down departmental cricket as it will deprive many talented players and also further add to unemployment. The PM does not know ground reality. On this, Faisal questioned, “you know cricket better than Imran Khan? Mushahid said, “then PM should become PCB Chairman and streamline cricket.” PCB Director cricket operations Domestic Haroon Rasheed, while accepting the poor showing of national team, said: “Pakistan team is not performing well in England, while our junior teams are also losing against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We need to fully implement suggestions and recommendations on players’ development programme.”