FAISALABAD - The government has started giving subsidy of Rs 2000 per acre on cultivation of sesame (til) crop in the province.

Deputy Director Research Information Agriculture Department Mudassar Abbas said on Monday that the registered sesame growers should scratch their voucher and send its number to 8070, while the unregistered farmers should contact the Agriculture Department to avail the facility.

The government will provide subsidy of Rs 500 immediately on the cultivation of sesame while the remaining subsidy of Rs 1500 per acre will be given on harvest of the crop. More information in this regard can be obtained from agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added. The best time for sesame cultivation is from June to mid-July. T

herefore, farmers should start its cultivation in June and use high quality seed to get better yield, they added.