LAHORE - Investigation police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly killed four members of his family over a domestic dispute in Shafiqabad, last month. The suspect was identified by police as Farhan. During interrogation, he also confessed to investigators that he had staged a “murder-suicide” drama after killing his brother Awais alias Chaand. SP (Investigation) Mansoor Qamar told reporters on Tuesday that the accused was taken into custody after the horrific shooting that left four of a family dead at a house Shafiqabad police precincts. He said the police investigators are using modern techniques to unearth criminals particularly the suspects involved in cold blooded murders. Earlier, Farhan claimed that his brother Awais had killed himself after shooting down his father and two sisters. He also stated that his brother Awais opened indiscriminate fire on all the family members in anger. Initial police investigation revealed the shooting was an outcome of some dispute be¬tween two brothers. One of them died on the spot and the other wounded critically. A 65-year-old man Riaz, his son Awais, 35, and two daughters in-cluding Sidra, 28, and Maryam, 18 were found dead at their home last month. A relative of the victims told the police that Awais and Farhan, both sons of Riaz, used to quarrel each other over domestic issues.