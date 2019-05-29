Share:

KASUR - Panic gripped locals after a notorious suspect along with accomplices trespassed on the house of a citizen in Kabar Kot Khadiyaan here the other day.

According to locals, Bilal and his family were at home when suspect Allah Ditta along with accomplices including Kali Mochi barged into the house. They pulled Bilal and his family members out of the house and subjected them to physical torture. Bilal sustained injuries as his fingers were broken. The suspects fled from the scene firing shots into the air which created terror among residents.

Local police were reluctant to take action against the accused.

Locals have demanded stern action against the accused and justice for Bilal and his family.