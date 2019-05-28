Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift wants to encourage people to vote through her music.

The 29-year-old singer teased that her forthcoming record ‘’definitely’’ has ‘’political overtones’’, and thinks encouraging young people to ‘’have a say’’ is ‘’one of the most important things’’ she could do with her music.

Speaking on RTL, she said: ‘’The album is very different from the last album I released [Reputation]. The last album really got to the bottom of dark emotions, and I think it can be complex and interesting to get its own.

‘’This new album feels like heaven looks like a storm - colourful, calm and peaceful, but somehow better.

‘’There are definitely political overtones in the new music that I have made.

‘’I’m not about to stop making young people vote and trying to get young people to do it to have a say in what’s going on in our country, I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.’’

The ‘ME!’ hitmaker went on to explain that she’s waiting for ‘’the right moment’’ to drop her new album, but insisted she’s ‘’really looking forward to it’’. She said: ‘’I’ll tell fans first ... I’m just trying to find the right moment to tell them and explain it to them, but I’m really looking forward to it.’’

The ‘Blank Space’ singer previously hinted that her new LP has been completed and she would only change the tracklist if she wrote another amazing song.