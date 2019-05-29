Share:

LODHRAN-The Tareen Education Foundation honoured the position-holders of International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition, which was held simultaneously in 83 countries, at a ceremony held here the other day.

The ceremony was held at Ghalohaal Municipal Committee wherein the TEF presented medals and shields to 52 students of government schools who won various positions in different categories of the International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition (IKMC). The IKMC was held in 83 countries simultaneously and the TEF organised the competition in 28 government schools. A total of 350 students of government schools of the district participated in the competition, of which 52 students got positions in different categories of the IKMC.

Addressing the ceremony, Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) Chief Executive Officer Akbar Khan announced that pattern on International Kangaroo Mathematics contest, the TEF would organise Mathematics competitions for students across South Punjab to explore talent in this backward region and encourage students to learning Mathematics. He claimed that it is the vision of Jahangir Khan Tareen to polish skills of students of government schools and help them excel in education. “In South Punjab Mathematics competitions will bring all Math teachers together at a platform as the foundation has introduced a Digital Technology for the mathematics education,” he informed, adding that they are striving to ensure participation of more and more students in contests at international level.

He revealed that the TEF would provide career counselling along with scholarships would be offered to children of Lodhran to help them get admissions in Universities.

Speaking to the audience, Lodhran DC Rao Imtiaz Ahmad lauded the TEF for providing opportunities to students of government schools to participate in International Kangaroo Competitions. He pointed out that though Lodhran is considered an underdeveloped and remote district, winning a position in international competition is really pride for the district, region and province.

On the occasion, students from different schools established different mathematics related stalls, which attracted dignitaries including the deputy commissioner who visited the stalls. District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq, DO (Education) Jamal Nasir, Aslam Qaisrani, headmasters, faculty members and a large number of student from various schools of the district attended the ceremony.