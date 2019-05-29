Share:

SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-Two women suffered severe torture and humiliation at the hands of their husbands allegedly for their refusal to get into prostitution here on Tuesday.

In Sialkot, a man badly beat up his wife and shaved her head for refusing to be a prostitute in Kot Jhandu village, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR (No.187/2019), lodged on the complaint of victim’s father Riaz, Mehwish was married to Ashfaq about eight years ago. She gave birth to three daughters including two twins. The twins, however, died a few years ago and only one daughter is alive.

The FIR states that Ashfaq became a gambler, drunkard and a womaniser, and he often forced his wife to become a prostitute which she always refused, advising him to leave his bad habits. The FIR adds that on the day of incident, Ashfaq tortured Mehwish and shaved her head for refusing to be a sex worker as per his wish. Victim’s father Riaz claimed that the accused had now shifted his wife, and her minor daughter, to an unknown place to her into prostitution.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz to recover her daughter and provide justice to her. He also demanded arrest of accused Ashfaq and his accomplices. Bambaanwala police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery so far.

In Gujranwala, a woman suffered severe burns as her husband allegedly set her on fire after she refused to get into prostitution. As per details, the incident took place in the precincts of Dhale police station.

The police registered an FIR against the accused, and, as per latest reports, are in search for him in the area.

According to the victim woman, her husband dripped her with naphtha and set her ablaze after she refused prostitution. The woman, who is a mother to two kids, got married seven years ago. She had suffered severe burns on her body and face and was shifted to Lahore Hospital in a critical state.

GIRL MISSING FOR 14 DAYS

A 14-year-old girl has been missing for 14 days from Syed Pak Dhalay Town of Gujranwala. According to the father of the missing girl, she had gone to a shop 14 days ago but did not return. The police have failed to recover her. The girl’s father stated in an FIR that her daughter had been kidnapped by unidentified people. “Operations are underway to recover the girl and she will be recovered soon,” police said.