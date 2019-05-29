Share:

Lahore - An alliance of leftist parties and trade unions titled ‘Awami Mazahmat’ staged a protest in front of Lahore Press Club against the government for, what they called, its failure to provide relief to people.

Siddique Baig from Railway Workers’ Union, Nusrat Bashir Zaffar from Pakistan Trade Union Federation, Shabbir Hussain Advocate from Mazdoor Kissan Party, Shehzad Arshad from Inquilabi Socialist Movement, Labor Leader Muzzammil Wirk, Samson Salamat from Rawadari Tehreek, Qanita Shahida State Life Insurance Union and Abida Chauhdry from Awami Workers Party addressed the participants.

According to the protesters, the government proved that it was loyal to the IMF instead of its people. They claimed the IMF package cause inflation and unemployment.

Demonstrators demand Rs30,000 as minimum salary

He said: “We demand that the government should immediately reject the IMF proposal, increase minimum wage to Rs30,000 as monthly salary, cancel the plan of the privatization of government health and educational institutes and revoke the privatization of the public institutes happened in past.

They continued: “The work hours should be reduced so that more people could be employed instead of downsizing, the education and health budget should be increased by imposing wealth tax on capitalists, landlords, feudal and multinational companies, all direct taxes including GST should be removed, the agriculture sector should be subsidized, all energy production companies should be in public control, instead of spending money on war and weapons the money should be spent on peace and harmony in the region and the state violence against the people should be eliminated.”