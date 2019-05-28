Share:

Hanoi (AA) A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to six years in jail for terrorism and weapons possession after he was convicted for smuggling a cache of guns into the country from Cambodia, a court official said Tuesday.

Terror-related crimes are rare in the one-party communist state, where a hardline administration in charge since 2016 has waged a crackdown on critics, jailing dozens last year alone.

Le Quoc Binh was arrested in August ahead of Vietnam’s national day in central Binh Dinh province carrying seven rifles and 500 bullets that he smuggled in from Cambodia.

A court on Monday sentenced him to one year in jail for allegedly planning an attack and another five years for weapons possession, according to a court clerk and state media.

“Binh used Facebook to share and popularise the use of weapons and violence against the state,” according to a report from Bao Ve Phap Luat, the official mouthpiece of the national procuracy office.

The report said Binh was disgruntled because his family was relocated from their land in south-central Quy Nhon city and were unfairly compensated.