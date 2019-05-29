Share:

LAHORE - Hundreds of electricity/WAPDA workers took out a large procession from Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA against rising prices of essential commodities.

They demanded to the prime minister and provincial chief ministers to check this price hike and reduce and freeze the prices of essential commodities of daily use in the holy month of Ramzzan and bring to book the hoarders and the black marketers and the profiteers. The workers were carrying national flags and the banners in support of their demands.

Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, reminded the policy makers that the salaries and perks of the members of assemblies had been raised many times while the wages of the wage earners had been reducing every day on account of high inflation. He demanded to the prime minister and provincial chief ministers to enhance the salaries and wages and pension of the workers employed in the government, semi-government and private sectors commensurate with price hike in the federal and provincial budgets and adopt national economic self reliance policy by imposing taxes upon the elites and adopt austerity from the President of Pakistan to downward and tackle the poverty, ignorance, rising unemployment of the youth and eliminate rising irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society day to day.

Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, MuzaffarMateen, Osama Tariq, Malik Zahoor, Naveed Dogar and other representatives of the union also addressed the procession. The house by a resolution demanded to the policy makers to allocate adequate resources to develop new hydel power stations and water dams by WAPDA in order to provide basic needs of cheaper electricity and water to the nation.