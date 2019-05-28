Share:

LAHORE-The reality TV show of Waqar Zaka ‘Living on the Edge’ really made the audience reconsiders their life priorities.

Waqar regrets the mistakes he made on Living on the Edge and hopes the Almighty will forgive him for being too harsh.

Taking to Facebook, the reality TV show host wrote, “Allah, please forgive me for posting content which was destroying young minds.”

“I feel really bad for being harsh in Living on the Edge. I hope all the contestants who faced my anger will also forgive me,” he added. “Allah, please help me in creating content which will practically help people in need.”

He finally concluded his plea with, “Allah please guide me, so I can push our Government to update science subjects in our schools and make Pakistan the next space power.”