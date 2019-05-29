Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday staged a protest outside the head office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board against what they called artificial water scarcity in the city. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that water shortage in the city could be controlled through fair distribution. “Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani should stop doing wrong things and maintain water lines to ensure distribution of water in a fair manner. The Pakistan People’s Party should fear the time when “we will go to Bilawal House and hold sit-in there”. Naqvi said the incompetent Sindh government had kept water of Karachi for the last 11 years. He said the minister for local bodies was becoming rich day by day and citizens of Karachi were becoming poor. He said the Hub Dam was quite filled with water and we can get 85 MGD water from it. “It is essential to devise a fair system for distribution of water,” he added. The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly said the provincial government has become the worst enemy of Karachi through its anti-city policy. “Today’s PPP stands for ‘Papa, Phuppo and Pappu’. We will get the rights of Karachi City,” Naqvi said. Speaking on the occasion, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman stated that there was billions of rupees corruption in KWSB and demanded that audit should be conducted of the local government ministry. Zaman was of the view that action should be taken against water tankers and the people should be provided water through lines only. “If the shortage persists, we will protest outside the office of Saeed Ghani and the last protest will be held outside the house of Bilawal Zardari,” he added. Sher Zaman asked the PPP chief to see the “cruelty and injustice” of his Sindh government before pointing towards the federal government. The PTI leader said that the provincial government had created artificial scarcity of water in the city and was taking revenge of their loss in the elections. “Every child of Sindh knows what the PPP has done to the province. The water they are providing to people of the city is not fit for human consumption,” Sher Zaman added while demanding resignation from the local bodies minister. PTI lawmakers Bilal Ghaffar, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, Sidra Imran, Dr Seema Zia, Shahzad Qureshi, Saeed Afridi, Umar Ammari, Ali Aziz GG, Riaz Haider, Jamal Siddiqui, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, Shabbir Qureshi, Adeel Ahmed and Abbas Jaffri were also present on the occasion.